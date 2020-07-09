Dennis J. Grigioni of Medford passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was 74.He was the beloved husband of Linda (Crossley), the devoted father of Bryan J. Grigioni (Julie) of Springfield, N.J. and Amie Vaules (Michael) of Ocean City, N.J., the loving grandfather of Jacob, Isabella, Benjamin, Henry and Elizabeth, and the dear brother of Gary Grigioni (Sandy) of Haddon Heights, N.J. and the late John Grigioni Jr. and Robert Grigioni. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia, and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, N.J., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, N.J. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dennis Grigioni Scholarship Fund, please mail to: 2135 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226.To share condolences with the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Murray-Paradee Funeral Home,Cherry Hill, N.J.