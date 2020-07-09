1/1
Dennis J. Grigioni
Dennis J. Grigioni of Medford passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was 74.

He was the beloved husband of Linda (Crossley), the devoted father of Bryan J. Grigioni (Julie) of Springfield, N.J. and Amie Vaules (Michael) of Ocean City, N.J., the loving grandfather of Jacob, Isabella, Benjamin, Henry and Elizabeth, and the dear brother of Gary Grigioni (Sandy) of Haddon Heights, N.J. and the late John Grigioni Jr. and Robert Grigioni. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 W. Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, N.J., followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, N.J. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dennis Grigioni Scholarship Fund, please mail to: 2135 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226.

To share condolences with the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Murray-Paradee Funeral Home,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.murrayparadeefh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
JUL
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at Holy Saviour Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
I am so sorry about the loss of Dennis. He will be missed. Nothing I can say will diminished r pain. I will be praying for you. Hugs
peggy and Walt Bauer
Friend
