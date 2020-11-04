Dennis J. "Denny" Pratt of Burlington Township passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130 South, Burlington. Family and friends may participate in a walkthrough viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. Masks must be worn.
