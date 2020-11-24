Dennis John Vallery

Dennis John Vallery, age 58, made the journey to heaven on November 22, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a tough fight with cancer.

Dennis was born December 26, 1961 in Mt. Holly, NJ and attended Shawnee High School. He lived "in town" in Medford, NJ his whole life. Dennis held many roles in his life. He was a devoted husband to Dorth, a loving father to Emma and Julian, a hard-working coworker, and a friend to all. A maintenance mechanic by trade at Evesham Twp Schools he could repair anything; as a person his answers and advice would fix any bad in your world. His time spent here on earth defined "you never know how the smallest things we do can affect a person" as each moment cast an endless far reaching wave of goodness. His story, be it not as long as we wished is filled with chapters and characters only those reading can reminisce. No matter the person whose path crossed his, they were sure to be greeted with no less than a smile or hug and left with a life lesson or something fixed. His Journey here with us may be over but alas will continue to the big campground in the sky where his wife Dorothy is waiting, with open arms, for him to come finish setting up the camper. The paradise where his past family and friends await around the campfire for him to finish telling his stories; a place that's never full and always has a reservation. He'll be waiting there for us, ready to back us into our spot.

Those who wish to visit Pops viewing hours will be Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6pm-8pm, and Saturday, November 28, from 9am-10:30am, at Mathis Funeral Home 58 N Main St., Medford, NJ, with Mass to be held at 11am at St Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ, followed by final rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Coats St. in Medford. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends and memories shall be shared by all.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.



