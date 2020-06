Dennis M. McGrath, a champion billiard player and member of APASJ team, passed away June 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Trenton on February 15, 1946, the son of Edward J. and Martha McGrath.He attended Lawrence Township Schools and graduated from Trenton High School in 1964. He retired after 20 years of service in the New Jersey National Guard as an E7 and was a member of American Legion Post 414. Dennis loved to drive and operated a limousine service for many years.He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Edward J. McGrath III.He is survived by his wife Nancy and his stepchildren: Jamie Murphy, Lori Dippolito, and Chelle Dippolto, and his son Sean McGrath. He is also survived by his brother William T. and wife Mary Ellen McGrath, his sister Martha and husband Richard J. Carroll, his sister Linda and husband Courtney Renegar and his sister Donna McGrath and partner Patricia Feeney, his sister-in-law Janice McGrath, and his cousin Nancy and husband John Podeszwa. He also leaves many nieces and nephews who remember lots of happy times with Uncle Denny.Interment will be at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery in North Hanover Township, N.J.Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016.To send a condolence to the family, please visit the website below.Poulson & Van Hise FuneralDirectors,Lawrenceville