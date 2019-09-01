|
British-born Diana Lassen Harrison, wife of the late Paul Harrison, M.D. and former resident of Haverford, Pa. and latterly Moorestown, N.J., died peacefully at the age of 94 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Moorestown's Evergreens life care community.
She is survived by five children, Diana Harrison Comber, John Robbins Hart Harrison and his wife, Lydia Lehr, Paul Harrison Jr. and his wife, Jeanne Abboud, Pamela Harrison Musulin and her husband, Christopher Musulin, and Susan Harrison Reid and her husband, Paul Reid; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and English relatives including a niece, Judith Lassen Coops, and nephew, Jonathan Lassen.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Moorestown Monthly Meeting, 118 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
In place of flowers, donations in her name can be made to The Alzheimer's Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk.
