Diane Borden-Yaworski of Florence, N.J. passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Capital Health System, Pennington, N.J. She was 77.
Born in Newark, she was raised in Keansburg and Long Branch, and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. Her upbringing left her with a lifelong love of the ocean and beach, a place to which she often returned for joy and comfort.
She was married to her first husband, the late William Borden, with whom she had three children, Scott and Kevin Borden, and Debra Borden-Rabatie, and six beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Luke Borden, Shane, Logan Rabatie, and Kylie, Jake Borden. She enjoyed a long second marriage to, and is survived by, William Yaworski, and three step-children, Joann, William Jr., and David. She also leaves behind a loving sister, Linda Adams, two devoted daughters-in-law, Jane and Sue Borden, and is remembered with love by Patrick Rabatie.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, Crosswicks St., Bordentown, N.J. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced. We have a speaker outside of the Funeral Home for people to hear the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane's name to a charity of one's choice.
Please go to Diane's book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below to upload a picture, make a donation, or offer condolences to the family.
Robert L. Pecht,
Bordentown Home for Funerals
www.bordentownhomeforfunerals.com
Born in Newark, she was raised in Keansburg and Long Branch, and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. Her upbringing left her with a lifelong love of the ocean and beach, a place to which she often returned for joy and comfort.
She was married to her first husband, the late William Borden, with whom she had three children, Scott and Kevin Borden, and Debra Borden-Rabatie, and six beloved grandchildren, Ethan, Luke Borden, Shane, Logan Rabatie, and Kylie, Jake Borden. She enjoyed a long second marriage to, and is survived by, William Yaworski, and three step-children, Joann, William Jr., and David. She also leaves behind a loving sister, Linda Adams, two devoted daughters-in-law, Jane and Sue Borden, and is remembered with love by Patrick Rabatie.
Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, Crosswicks St., Bordentown, N.J. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced. We have a speaker outside of the Funeral Home for people to hear the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane's name to a charity of one's choice.
Please go to Diane's book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below to upload a picture, make a donation, or offer condolences to the family.
Robert L. Pecht,
Bordentown Home for Funerals
www.bordentownhomeforfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.