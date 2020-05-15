Home

Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-4567
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Diane Elizabeth Cross

Diane Elizabeth Cross Obituary
Diane Elizabeth Cross (Melloy) of Riverton passed away into god's loving and eternal care on Monday 4, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Cherry Hill. She was 58.

Born in Georgia she lived most of her life in Burlington and then Delanco before moving to Riverton in 1993.

She worked in the food service dept at the Baptist Home (Riverview Estates) for many years. In her free time she loved watching NASCAR especially Tony Stewart and enjoyed the Philadelphia sports teams.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Diane Melloy, she is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Russell Cross; her daughters Jolene Cross (Fred)and Stephanie Cross and her son Tyler Cross.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren Trista Cross and Jacob Hess ; her sisters Karen Melloy and Denise Maino ; her brothers Joseph Melloy and Stephen Malloy as well as extended family and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be private. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison- McGee Funeral Home 869 Beverly Road, Burlington.

Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery Burlington.

In lieu of flowers donations in Diane's Memory may be sent to Palmyra Cinnaminson Riverton EM S 125 Broad Street Palmyra, NJ 08065.

To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison McGee Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2020
