|
|
Diane M. Miller (Schanz), born March 19, 1943, peacefully passed from her husband's gentle embrace and into the Lord's arms on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Edward F. Miller, with whom she raised four sons, Scott E. Miller (Kathleen), Mark F. Miller (Diana), Michael S. Miller (Chrissy), and Todd E. Miller (Meredith). Diane cherished her eight Grandchildren: Brooke (Lew), Kristin, Samantha, Christian E., Andrew, Christian A., Alex, and Allison.
Diane's gentle spirit was reflected daily in her care for her husband, her growing family, her pets, her garden, and her now grown daycare daughters. Family, friends, and all those who loved her exceedingly as "Annie" will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25th at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Vincentown, N.J., followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp., NJ.
Donations in Diane's name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Vincentown, NJ 08088.
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020