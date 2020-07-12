Diane Sacalis

Diane M. Sacalis, wife of the late Nicholas Sacalis, of Mt. Laurel, passed away on July 7, 2020.



She is the mother of George (Donna) of DE, Steven, Mary Sacalis, and Elaine Gauntt (the late John), all of Mt. Laurel, the grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. Diane is the sister of William Molas (Pat) and the late Harry Molas.



Relatives and friends are invited on Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill.



The funeral service will follow at Noon.



Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232.



Weber Funeral Home



Riverton, N.J.



