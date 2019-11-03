|
Dianne C. Robinson of Edgewater Park, N.J., passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. She was 76.
Beloved mother of Donna D. Robinson and Carole D. Robinson. Dear sister of Edgar Robinson and the late Bertha Carole Horton. Former wife of the late Jon F. Robinson.
Dianne worked as a managing director at the U.S. Dept. of Labor for over 25 years.
She was a member of the National Federation of Colored Women, The Green's Ladies Golf Club and Adeste Fidelis Chapter #45 of OES-PHA.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 9 to 11 a.m. and to the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, all at Evergreen Baptist Church, 602 W. 3rd St., Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019