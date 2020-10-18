Dina M Meunier of Palmyra passed away on Oct. 11th. She was 46.



Beloved daughter of Constance and the late Gerald Meunier.



She is also survived by her sisters, Kelly Meunier, Susie (Terrill) Bohnsack, Donna Meunier, her brother, Jerry Meunier, nieces McKayla Bohnsack, Emma Meunier and Alexandra Meunier, and nephew Aidan Bohnsack.



The youngest of five, our dad often said she was going to have to be unique to stand out, and that is exactly what she was: a great smile, contagious laugh, love of her family and friends, Dolly Parton and Halloween. We love and miss you!!



Her family will have a small private gathering to celebrate her life with close family and friends. Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.



