On March 25, 2020, Dolores Ann Bishop (Dinn) passed away peacefully at home, from cancer, in the care of her loving children. She was 88.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Arthur Wright Bishop, she is survived by her five children, Richard, Christina (Kenneth), Lorrie Wardell (Michael), Carol Hopkins, and Charles (Margaret), sister Joan Waters Petrone, brother-in-law Harold, grandchildren Elise (Jon), Christina Leach (Justin), Douglas Wardell (Carla), Jennifer Brewington, David Hopkins (Mereille), John Hopkins (Chantini), nephew Michael Petrone, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dolores worked for years as a bus aide, brightening the days of the special needs children she loved assisting. She loved making people laugh and watching and feeding the birds and Canadian geese from the window of her beloved "crick house", where she made all who visited feel welcome and cared for. Many have fond memories of sitting at the round table in her kitchen gazing at the creek and wildlife through the picture window surrounded by jokes, laughter, flea market treasures, and plenty of food.
The family will gather to celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 2, 2020