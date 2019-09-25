|
|
Dolores Barnat of Mt. Holly passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her home. She was 88.
Dolores was born in Queens, N.Y. and had been a longtime resident of Mt. Holly.
As an Air Force wife, she helped raise her family while stationed in Asia, immersing herself in the culture and customs that she came to love.
Upon returning to the United States, Dolores worked in a medical office, and eventually worked for the County of Burlington, where she retired at the age of 81, after 23 years of service. She loved to visit Long Beach Island, and always enjoyed spending time with her family. Her wit and spiritual insight remained sharp throughout her years. Dolores was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Holly.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by four children: Larry, William, Ronald Barnat, and Carol DiPaola; her grandchildren: Robert, Linda, Anthony, and Jessica and six great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mt. Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marne Highway, Hainesport. Email condolences to the website below.
Lee Funeral Home Services
Mount Holly, NJ
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 25, 2019