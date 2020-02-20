|
|
Dolores Marguerite Roscovich passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 89.
Born in Maple Shade to the late Frank and Marguerite Roscovich, Dolores was their only child. She was adored and admired by all who knew her, and was known for her generosity and kindness to all. She gave selflessly.
Dolores attended OLPH school, then to the Mount Saint Joseph Academy. After high school, she attended Pierce Junior College, where she majored in business. Following business school, Dolores was employed by PECO from 1951 until she retired in 1993 as Executive Secretary to the President.
She was a longtime resident of Cherry Hill. After retirement, she did a lot of volunteering and made significant donations to various charities and organizations, including her beloved OLPH Church in Maple Shade.
Dolores loved golf and bowling, but most of all her love was traveling. She toured Europe and went on lots of cruises around the Caribbean and Alaska. She also loved the beach and was a regular at the Cape May Congress Hall from a baby to adulthood.
Dolores is survived by her cousin, Joe Kinney and his wife, Ann. She was an aunt to Michelle Fish (McElroy) and John Fish, and four great nieces and nephews, Catherine Larkin, Joseph Kinney, Susan Cambanero and Mark Kinney. She did all her traveling with her parents and best friend of over 65 years, Eleanor Kranz, who preceded her in death two years ago.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main Street, Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan HealthCare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
To share your memories of Dolores, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Maple Shade
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 20, 2020