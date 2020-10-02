Domenic James Zulla of Burlington Township passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was 74.Born in Trenton, N.J., Domenic was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Class of 1964. He served in the National Guard. He was the owner of Uncle Sam's Car Stereo and Burlington Gardens and Florist until he retired. He dabbled in real estate which he thoroughly enjoyed. Domenic was a well known and loved community member who has touched so many lives. He sat on the Burlington Twp Board of Education for 15 years and served as President for 4 terms. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He has been in the Rotary Club of Burlington for the past 28 years and was a 7 time President. He was a 3 time winner of the Paul Harris award and the recipient of the Gift of Life Volunteer Award. He was also the Rotary Foundation Chairman. He was a founding member of Dollars for Scholars for Burlington Township since 1984 which then turned into Burlington Township Schools Scholarship Committee. He started his community service in 2005 when he managed the St. Paul's Food Pantry. In 2010, he opened the Burlington Township Food Pantry, which became his passion in helping others in need. One of his greatest joys was watching his two granddaughters from the time they were born, he loved sitting on the beautiful beach in LBI and spending time with his family who meant everything to him.Son of the late Samuel and Florence (Agrestini) Zulla, he was also preceded in death by his older brother Anthony Zulla. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Lucarine) Zulla, who was his partner in crime and soulmate. His son and daughter-in-law, Domenic and Hope Zulla; his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Steve Storie; his grandchildren, Gianna Zulla, Vanessa Zulla, Isabella Storie and Jack Storie; his brother and sister-in-law, Salvatore and Janice Zulla; his sister-in-law, Maria Zulla; his nephew and his wife, Michael and Caitlin Zulla; his exchange daughters and their husbands, Marina Tiso Sousa (Hudson Moreira) and Luisa Tiso Sousa (Rodrigo Castro); his best friend Steve Harrison and his wife Laurie; his beloved dog Tucker.Relatives and friends may attend his walkthrough visitation from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Entombment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery which the public may attend.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Domenic, to the Burlington Township Food Pantry, PO Box 1394, Burlington, NJ 08016, to help provide a new roof on the building so we can continue his community service passion. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.Page Funeral Home