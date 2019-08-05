Home

Don M. Hildreth passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug 2, 2019. He was 69.

Don was a resident of Maple Shade and longtime employee of Schermerhorn Brothers.

He was a man of many hobbies. He could often be found fishing for doormat fluke at the shore, scouring the local flea markets to add to his collections of curios, or cruising around town on his bicycle. But his greatest hobby was finding fun and unique ways to entertain his five grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Jessica (Budd); and father, Dalton. He is survived by his mother, Audrey; sons, Marshall (Rachel) and Weston (Felicia); brother, David; grandchildren, Weston Maxwell, Henry Dalton, Mia Rose, Elliot James, and Ava Elise.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., where a brief service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the Web site listed below.

Givnish of Maple Shade,

www.Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 5, 2019
