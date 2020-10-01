Donald A. (Don) Craig, Maj, USAF (Ret) of Lumberton, NJ died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. He was 74.
Don was the beloved and treasured spouse of Peggy. He was the brother of Jim (Charlotte) Craig and Jean (Ben) D'Addario. He was the son of the late Raymond and Lois Craig and uncle of the late Alex Craig. He is also survived by Craig Carlson, Kristin Carlson, Alan Craig, Chuck Gillies (Janet) and Don Gillies (Lisa), and Rudy the Cat. Don was a graduate of Liberty-Union H.S. and Ohio State in Athens, OH, Class of 1968. Don was a Pilot with the U.S. Air Force from 1968 until his retirement as Major in 1989. After retiring from the Air Force, he was a pilot for Pan American World Airways, U.S. Airways and American Trans Air. He was a member of Red River Valley Fighter Pilot's Assoc., C119 Gun Ship Assoc., and 32nd Air Mobility Squadron Group.
A true Patriot, Don loved this country to the core. He would have given his life for it. He would have wanted you to love her too.
A viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, 489 Main St., Lumberton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to Air Warriors' Courage Foundation, PO Box 877, Silver Spring, MD 20918, www.airwarriorcourage.com
. Please remember masks are required as well as social distancing.
