Donald A. Matthews passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 77.
Born in Georgetown, N.J., he was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township.
As a young child, Donald was an Altar boy. He was a member of the St. Andrew's Catholic Church of Jobstown.
Donald worked as a Chemical Operator/ Supervisor for Thiokol from 1964-1979 and for Hydrocarbon/ Headwaters from 1980-2008.
His true passion was his family and farming. Don was a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau and a prominent member of the farming community and will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Stanton and Florence Matthews, his brothers, Joseph Robert and Shawn Matthews, his sister, Gail Eleuteri, brothers-in-law, John Eleuteri and Aral Demirtas, and sister-in-law, Sharon Matarese.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary (Matarese) Matthews, his six children, Donna Sadler (Kevin), Theresa Matthews, Donald Matthews Jr. (Jill), Chris Matthews (Jennifer), Tina Ventura (Lenny) and Katie Monroe (Brian), his sisters and brother, Jeanne Matthews, Florence Matthews, John S. Matthews (Betty Jane), and Eileen Foga (Philip), sisters-in-law, Nancy Matthews, Carol Sawyer (Walter), and Jo Bair, brother-in-law, Ralph Matarese, 11 grandchildren, Nicole and Kristina Sadler, Michelle and Kyle Matthews, Zachary, Tiffany and Bradley Matthews, Emily and Anthony Ventura, Nate Auer and AJ Monroe, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, 2489 Monmouth Rd., Jobstown, N.J., where friends may call from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bordentown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020