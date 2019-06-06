|
Donald E. Erlston Jr. passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 65.
Born in Danville, Pa., Don was a resident of Riverside for the past 30 years. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by the Consarc Corp, Westampton, as a mechanical technician.
He was the beloved husband of Diana L. (Volpert); devoted father of Lou Kaniecki; and dear brother of Mark Erlston (Joyce), Dennis Erlston (Mara), Alison Tieman (Jim), Liann Donahue (Bob) and Michael Erlston (Nancy). He was loved by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Don will also be greatly missed by his cats and turtles.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Donald at 11 a.m. Saturday at at Dobbins Methodist Church, 330 Union Ave., Delanco, NJ 08075.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Ass'n., 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 6, 2019