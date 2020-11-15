1/
Donald E. (Quack) Marshall
Donald (Quack) E. Marshall, Sr. age 68 of Willingboro passed away on November 12th , 2020.

Born in New Orleans, Donald was an avid Saints fan. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his wife, Jutta (Engelhardt), children: Juanita (Alfonso) Smullen, Donald Marshall Jr., Jayvionne (Tiffany) Marshall, 22 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, siblings: Jenell Marshall, Nadine Nixon, Kevin Marshall, special daughter in law: Marquita Bullock, Mother: Carrie May Smith (the late Oscar) his niece, and many nephews, cousins, and friends.

A viewing for Donald will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home 112 Broad St., Riverton NJ 08077.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at the website below.

Weber Funeral Home

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
