Donald Earl Williams of Westampton passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital. He was 81.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late William and Lauretta Williams.
Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan; his granddaughter, Jamie Ellis and her husband, Joe; great-granddaughters, Ava and Aubree; siblings, Vaughn, Ronald, Lois, Virginia, Carol, Roxanne, and Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Williams Jr., and his brothers, Bill and Charlie.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Mount Holly Cemetery, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cat's Meow (www.catsmeownj.org), 309 Cleveland Ave., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 28, 2020