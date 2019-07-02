|
Donald F. Lightcap of Mount Holly, N.J., after giving much of his life to his family and friends, is now safe in the arms of Jesus. He was 86.
Don was born Sep. 30, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Marion and Edwin Walton Lightcap. Don retired from Strawbridge and Clothier after more than three decades of service as a hard-working carpet salesman.
Among Don's many gifts was his sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. Bringing joy to people's lives was very important to him. Don's greatest joy was knowing that his eternal life was secured by Jesus' death on the Cross for him. Because of his love for Christ and people, he was involved in many different ministries, some of which were Sunday Breakfast, ministry to the servicemen at Fort Dix, multiple Bible studies that he led, and sharing his faith with people that he encountered through his life.
Don married the love of his life, Jeanette, on Jan. 9, 1954. They shared 63 years of marriage and had two children, He leaves behind his daughter, Joanne, and son-in-law, Ron Reamer, of Greenville, Maine, and son, Curtis and daughter-in-law, Marcy, of Burlington, N.J.; his grandchildren whom he delighted in, Bethany Beverly and her husband, Ben and their son, Isaac of Monson, Maine, Shannon Ackart and her husband, Dan and their two sons, Sammy and Owen of Fort Smith, Ark., Jeanne Orsino and her husband, Andrew and their son, Simon of Marlton, Sam Reamer and his wife, Angela and their daughter, Natalie of Martinsburg, W. Va., and Rachel and Joey Lightcap of Burlington.
Don was preceded in death by his brother, E. Walton, and his sister, Letty Jane Schmitz.
Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Rd., Mt. Laurel, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Don's nieces, Jane or Joan Schmitz, missionaries with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism, ABWE Donor Services, PO Box 8585, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
We are not alone. . .we are more than flesh and bone. . .what is seen will pass away, what is not is going home". . . Andrew Peterson
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on July 2, 2019