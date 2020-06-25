Donald "Reds" Gilbert of Southampton, formerly of Burlington, passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. He was 88.
Born in Camden, Reds was raised in the Swamp poodle section of Riverside, but lived most of his life in Burlington Township. Donald served his country proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard, retiring as a First Sergeant after 43 years. He worked for PSE&G and retired as a lineman. He was a past president and longtime member of the Beverly Road Fire Company, Burlington, a member of the Burlington Township Recreation and Sports Club, and coached sports in the township's youth sports. Reds also was active in the Governors Youth Program.
In his younger years he was a lifeguard in Atlantic City and water ski instructor, and even taught Grace Kelly to water ski.
Reds was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Edythe Gilbert; his brother, Herbert Jr.; his beloved wife of 44 years, Joan Gould; and his children, Bari Schuyler and Bart Gilbert.
He is survived by his children, Bret Gilbert (Kathleen), Brad Gilbert (Tanya), Burt Gilbert, and Beth Stetson (Bryan), his grandchildren, Anthony, Samantha, Michael, Taylor, and Jacob, and great granddaughter, Jovie. He also leaves behind a sister-in law, Betty Gould (the late Charlie), as well as extended family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held at the Dennison-McGee Funeral Home, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery, Columbus. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Red's name may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.