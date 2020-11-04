On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Donald J. Armstrong, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at age 89.



Don was born May 25, 1931 and grew up in Delanco. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1949. After that Don served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War for four years. From there Don went to work for NJ Bell Telephone Company as an outside engineer for 32 years. During that time he also was active coaching Delanco athletics.



Don married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jenkins Armstrong, in 1959. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage. During their marriage their greatest joys were the Jersey Shore, world traveling and most of all raising their children and getting to know their grandchildren and great grandchildren.



After retiring, Don and Dorothy traveled to Florida every winter for 22 years, where Don worked as an usher for the Philadelphia Phillies spring training for 12 years.



Don will be missed by his wife, Dorothy, his four children, the late Bruce, Gregory (Dawn), David (the late Joanne) and Carol McGettigan (Joseph), his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his viewing and visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, where his funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. Due to the Corona Virus, masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



The Lankenau Funeral Home,



303-305 Bridgeboro St.,



Riverside



Stephen Lankenau, Director



