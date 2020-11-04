1/
Donald J. Armstrong
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Donald J. Armstrong, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away at age 89.

Don was born May 25, 1931 and grew up in Delanco. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1949. After that Don served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War for four years. From there Don went to work for NJ Bell Telephone Company as an outside engineer for 32 years. During that time he also was active coaching Delanco athletics.

Don married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Jenkins Armstrong, in 1959. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage. During their marriage their greatest joys were the Jersey Shore, world traveling and most of all raising their children and getting to know their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After retiring, Don and Dorothy traveled to Florida every winter for 22 years, where Don worked as an usher for the Philadelphia Phillies spring training for 12 years.

Don will be missed by his wife, Dorothy, his four children, the late Bruce, Gregory (Dawn), David (the late Joanne) and Carol McGettigan (Joseph), his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his viewing and visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, where his funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. Due to the Corona Virus, masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

303-305 Bridgeboro St.,

Riverside

Stephen Lankenau, Director

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside
305 Bridgeboro Street
Riverside, NJ 08075
856-461-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lankenau Funeral Home - Riverside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved