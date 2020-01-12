Home

MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:45 AM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
Dr. Donald Jay Greenspan

Dr. Donald Jay Greenspan died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after a short illness, He was 91.

He was born and educated in the Philadelphia area. He was an inventor, artist, and much loved family physician in Riverside, N.J., where he practiced medicine for almost 60 years. He put down his stethoscope three years ago, at the age of 88, but continued to work on his various inventions until five weeks before his death.

In September, Rutgers Food Innovation Center accepted one of his food science inventions. He commanded the room for the presentation.

His inventions over the decades spanned the fields of art and architecture, medicine, science, and design.

He was beloved by those who knew him. He is survived by his cherished and devoted companion of 20 years, Joan Costello; his daughter, Alisa Greenspan (Frank Soroka); Alisa's mother, Dr. June Greenspan; granddaughter, Lily; a host of friends and patients; and a filing cabinet filled with inventions.

Services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
