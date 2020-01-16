|
|
Donald Lee Hunt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his residence with his wife by his side. He was 85.
Born in Trenton, N.J. to Harold and Fannie Hunt. Don was a resident of Cinnaminson and formerly resided in Columbus and Riverside.
He was the beloved husband of Brenda K. (Crouse) Hunt, the loving father of Donald Hunt Jr., Teresanne Griffin, Timothy Hunt, Renee Howard, Roberta Stavely (Jeffrey) and Robert Dare, the grandfather of Donald Hunt III, Jason Hunt, Richard Griffin, Tessa Griffin, Andrew Hunt, Grace Stavely, Ryan Stavely and Lauren Howard, and great grandfather of Kaylin Hunt.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed for over 40 years with Verizon, retiring as central office technician at the Mercerville office.
He was an avid golfer, a horse trainer at the Chesterfield Horse Farm, a member of the Mercer Masonic Lodge #50 F&AM, and a Princeton Junction volunteer firefighter. Don also enjoyed watching his Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where his memorial service and military honors will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to The Hospice of Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057, or online at www.moorestownvna.org.
To share your memories of Don, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020