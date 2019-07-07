|
|
Lt. Col Donald McGhee of Mount Holly, Retired USAF, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Unit at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 80.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette McGhee; daughter, Kristianne McGhee of Florida; and four grandchildren, Brandon Trojak, Grace, Justin, and Noelle McGhee. The father of the late Maria Trojak, he is also survived by a son-in-law, Michael Trojak.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019