Donald S. Knapp Jr. of Medford, formerly of Haddon Township, N.J., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 94.He was the loving uncle of William McGuinness and Shelly McGuinness.Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and raised in Scarsdale, N.Y., he served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Donald was awarded his A.B. from Dartmouth College, M.S. and Ed.D., both from Columbia University.He taught at Friends Girls School in Tokyo, at American University and the International College (both in Beirut).Donald served as President of the International Association of Teachers of English as a Second Language, was a longtime Professor of English at Temple University in Philadelphia, and served as Director of the English Language Center at Temple's Tokyo campus. He was a member of Haddonfield Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends.Cremation was private and no services will be held.Memorial donations in Donald's name to Haddonfield Friends School, 47 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.