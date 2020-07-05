1/
Donald S. Knapp Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald S. Knapp Jr. of Medford, formerly of Haddon Township, N.J., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 94.

He was the loving uncle of William McGuinness and Shelly McGuinness.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and raised in Scarsdale, N.Y., he served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Donald was awarded his A.B. from Dartmouth College, M.S. and Ed.D., both from Columbia University. 

He taught at Friends Girls School in Tokyo, at American University and the International College (both in Beirut). 

Donald served as President of the International Association of Teachers of English as a Second Language, was a longtime Professor of English at Temple University in Philadelphia, and served as Director of the English Language Center at Temple's Tokyo campus. He was a member of Haddonfield Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends.

Cremation was private and no services will be held.

Memorial donations in Donald's name to Haddonfield Friends School, 47 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below for more info.

McCann-Healey Funeral Home,

Gloucester City, N.J.

www.mccannhealey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved