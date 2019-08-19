|
Donald Vegliacich Sr., loving husband, father of two, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of one, passed away at the age of 75.
He was married to Linda (Larson) Vegliacich for 53 years. They moved north and settled in Willingboro, N.J., where they raised their two children, Janice Vegliacich Colona and Donald (Skip) Vegliacich Jr.
Memorial services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.
