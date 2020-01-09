|
Donald W. Cox of Burlington Township passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden. He was 60.
He was the son of the late Alston "Bud" and Rose (Cesario) Cox.
Don worked for 16 years for the Delanco Board of Education and many years for Pathmark. He was an avid NASCAR and street rod fan, but his true passion was real estate investment.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Penny (Warner); his daughters, Courtney Cox-Usher and her husband, Evan, and Christina Cox and her fiancé, Brandon Johnson; his grandson, Carter Alston; brothers, Robert Cox (Jacqueline) and Kenneth "Joe" Cox (Ronald Paulus); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may attend his visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where the memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made in Donald's name to the Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709-3543 (www.habitat.org).
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020