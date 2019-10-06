|
Donald W. Reed, of North Hanover Township passed away Thursday, Oct. 3 at home surrounded by his loving family at his side. He was 89. Born in Kennerdale, Pa. he was a long time resident of North Hanover Township.
Don was a US Air Force Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after proudly serving 23 years and receiving a Bronze Star. After his military retirement, he worked as a court administrator for the New Hanover Township Court. Don was a parishioner at the Church of the Assumption in New Egypt. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and working in his garden. But most of all, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Don was preceded by a granddaughter, Shanon Newberry and three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Nash) Reed; four daughters, Sandra Newberry and husband Rondie of Tennessee, Donna Fieni of Cookstown, Robin Trembula and husband Thomas of Cookstown and Karen Whitely and husband James of New Egypt; two sisters, Florence Owens of Guys Mills, PA and Lois Slater of Fredonia, PA; seven grandchildren, Robin, Kelly, Michael, Brittany, Ricky, Brian and Jay; six great grandchildren, Seth, Trent, Jake, Meadow, August and Lennon and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial for Don will be private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Tilghman Funeral Home in New Egypt
