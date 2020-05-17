|
|
Donna Bachelder Amet-Araujo was born July 7, 1944 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
She lived in France for 3 years with her parents Helen and Don Bachelder (both deceased).
She went to Rancocas Valley Regional H.S. and graduated as valedictorian in 1962. Douglass College class of 1966 followed.
Donna taught French at Lenape H.S. and then Chatham Twp. H.S. Then back to Rancocas Valley after a year with Western Union as an instructor at the CTB in Moorestown.
Donna taught French at all levels for 36 years and also was a Dean of Discipline for 8 years. She loved it all.
Donna is survived by her son Christopher of Georgia, grandsons Alex and Evan and her husband Dominique of Tabernacle.
At Donna's request there will be no funeral service and cremation at the family's discretion.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020