Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Share Donna's life story with friends and family



Donna Jean Price Thomas, 73, of Willingboro, NJ died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Price and Doris M. Price (nee Robinson).

Donna was a 1964 graduate of Neshaminy High School and then immediately entered the work force. She was employed at the Burlington County Times newspaper/Calkins News Media for over 40 years before she retired in 2013. She held many positions there, working her way up from the mailroom to her last position as an Administrative Assistant to the Publisher and owner, Stanley M. Ellis. After retirement, Donna spent many happy hours with her granddaughter and was an avid reader and crafter her entire life. Her favorite crafts included quilting, crocheting, and many kinds of needlework.

Donna was at her happiest when studying or teaching others about the Bible. She was an active member of Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford for several years singing in the church choir and leading women's bible studies, as well as being an editor/typist for Senior Pastor Pastor Marty Berglund. Most recently, she had been attending Fountain of Life Church in Burlington, NJ with her daughter and family. Donna loved traveling with her family and spending time at the Jersey shore, in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Disney World.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Robert Dwight Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Thomas Cossabone (Arthur), of Willingboro, NJ; her brother, Gary Price (Candace), of Pennsylvania; her sister, Beverly Price Schaffield, of Florida; and one grandchild, Rachel.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Cooper University Hospital/Health Care, especially Mary Elizabeth Gaskill, Dr. Alan Turtz and Dr. Paul Bulus Audu for the care and compassion given to Donna and her family over the past weeks. In addition, the support from the Bayada Hospice nurses (Jill and Kristen), Life Center Academy staff and friends from Fellowship Alliance Chapel for Donna and her family is what kept everyone going through this difficult time. For that, the family is eternally grateful.

Relatives and friends may attend her visitation on Friday, November 20 from 10-12 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donna may be sent to Life Center Academy, 2045 Columbus Ave., Burlington, NJ 08016 or to World Vision at

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting

Donna Jean Price ThomasDonna Jean Price Thomas, 73, of Willingboro, NJ died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Price and Doris M. Price (nee Robinson).Donna was a 1964 graduate of Neshaminy High School and then immediately entered the work force. She was employed at the Burlington County Times newspaper/Calkins News Media for over 40 years before she retired in 2013. She held many positions there, working her way up from the mailroom to her last position as an Administrative Assistant to the Publisher and owner, Stanley M. Ellis. After retirement, Donna spent many happy hours with her granddaughter and was an avid reader and crafter her entire life. Her favorite crafts included quilting, crocheting, and many kinds of needlework.Donna was at her happiest when studying or teaching others about the Bible. She was an active member of Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford for several years singing in the church choir and leading women's bible studies, as well as being an editor/typist for Senior Pastor Pastor Marty Berglund. Most recently, she had been attending Fountain of Life Church in Burlington, NJ with her daughter and family. Donna loved traveling with her family and spending time at the Jersey shore, in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Disney World.In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Robert Dwight Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Thomas Cossabone (Arthur), of Willingboro, NJ; her brother, Gary Price (Candace), of Pennsylvania; her sister, Beverly Price Schaffield, of Florida; and one grandchild, Rachel.The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Cooper University Hospital/Health Care, especially Mary Elizabeth Gaskill, Dr. Alan Turtz and Dr. Paul Bulus Audu for the care and compassion given to Donna and her family over the past weeks. In addition, the support from the Bayada Hospice nurses (Jill and Kristen), Life Center Academy staff and friends from Fellowship Alliance Chapel for Donna and her family is what kept everyone going through this difficult time. For that, the family is eternally grateful.Relatives and friends may attend her visitation on Friday, November 20 from 10-12 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donna may be sent to Life Center Academy, 2045 Columbus Ave., Burlington, NJ 08016 or to World Vision at worldvision.org/donate A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store