Donnamarie (Patterson) Donohue transitioned from this life early Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 25 years, Robert Donohue; her mother, Christine Patterson; her children, Michael and Lisa Governa and Lisa's fiancé, Jack Quinn; as well as her sister, Kathleen Soistman; her nephew, Danny; and her niece, Kristie. She is also survived by her husband's family, especially Nancy and John Potteiger, David, Christine, Emily, and Aidan Donohue.
Donna will be remembered for her irrepressible sense of humor and for her numerous musical gifts. She was for many the very soul of music expressed. She thanks her parents, Christine and Pat, for fostering her talents in childhood by providing her with voice and piano lessons. As a teenager she played guitar and led the singing at the folk Masses at her church. She majored in voice and piano as an Undergraduate and is beloved by many students she taught throughout her adult life. She also had a successful career in Middle Management for Warner Brothers Electric Corporation.
Donna earned a degree in respiratory therapy and worked in local hospitals for 10 years. She empathized and comforted so many families as they grieved the deaths of their loved ones. Donna's last career venture was to follow a strong call from her Lord Jesus to pursue the Episcopal Priesthood. Having served numerous churches with her musical gifts, she was powerfully and spiritually drawn to offer more: Pastoral care, music, sound business and educational leadership, and her simple theological guiding principle of following Him in His way.
Six years ago, she graduated from General Seminary in NYC with her Master's degree, and while anticipating ordination, symptoms of epilepsy and the emergence of breast cancer understandably prompted her Bishop to curtail her Holy Orders. Over the last year, her cancer metastasized and attacked her lungs and her brain. She had a peaceful passing Sunday morning. Many friends and family came to her bedside to comfort her.
She continues in her new life to be His follower and asks that her friends and family take solace from these words from scripture and a praise song she lead many a congregation singing. "Be not afraid, I go before you always. Come follow me, and I will give you rest." May Donna and all who love her rest in peace.
According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated and no viewing or funeral.
If you wish to honor her memory, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
