Donna R. Cavaney of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was 76.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, Pa., where relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas, Pa.
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home,
Trappe, Pa.
www.msrfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 18, 2019