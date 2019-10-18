Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cavaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna R. Cavaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna R. Cavaney Obituary
Donna R. Cavaney of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was 76.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 W. Main St., Trappe, Pa., where relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m. A private interment will take place at a later date in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas, Pa.

Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home,

Trappe, Pa.

www.msrfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.