|
|
Dora M. Bruce of Lumberton passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 86.
Born in Stansted, England, she and her husband moved to the Mount Holly area in 1957. Dora was a longtime member of the Eastern Star #147 – Mount Holly, where she served as Worthy Matron and Worthy District Deputy. She also enjoyed spending time with the English Girls Club.
In her younger years, Dora and her husband enjoyed traveling, mainly camping and belonged to the Holiday Ramblers Club. She also enjoyed going to Lancaster and yearly trips to Canada.
Dora was a devoted wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her son, David.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard; three children, Ian Bruce (Sandi), Sally Moore (Bill), and Lisa Clear (Dave); six grandchildren, Monica Warner, Ian Bruce, Angela Harris, Brittany Moore, William Moore, and Trevor Clear; five great-grandchildren, Owen Harris, Ryleigh Harris, Aubray Harris, Sydney Warner, and Cory Bruce; and many other family members and friends who loved her too.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Saint Andrew's Graveyard, 128 Pine St., Mount Holly. All are welcome to join the family afterwards for a gathering and fellowship at the Saint Andrew's Church Parish Hall, 121 High St., Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dora's name may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star #147, 15 Garden St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019