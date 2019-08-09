|
Doris A. Murphy of Portsmouth, N.H. passed away peacefully at her home in the early hours of the morning on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. She was 73.
Doris was born in Exeter, N.H. on Dec. 31, 1945, a daughter of the late Omer and Gabrielle (Baron) LePage.
Raised in Exeter, Doris attended the local schools and graduated from Exeter High School with the Class of 1963.
In 1965 she met Richard L. "Dick" Murphy, her beloved husband of 53 years. They fell in love instantly. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 1966 and they married seven months later. The couple lived all over the country, including Alaska, New Jersey, and Florida. After Richard retired from the Air Force in 1986, they settled in Burlington County, N.J., where Dick was last stationed. Doris eventually retired as a guidance secretary at the former Burlington County Institute of Technology. Doris and Dick traveled from sea to shining sea for several years in various RVs before they relocated to Portsmouth in 2016.
It was clear to all who knew Doris and Dick that they were truly in love. Doris was Dick's "Little Honey" and they were inseparable, going everywhere together and sharing many beautiful memories.
In addition to her devoted husband, Doris is survived by her children, Kelly Murphy of Tucson, Ariz. and Scott Murphy of Cincinnati, Ohio, her three brothers, Richard LePage and his wife, Emily, of Stratham, Paul LePage, and Roger LePage and his wife, Sherry, all of Madison, Wis., as well as her many nieces and nephews. Doris will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H., where services will immediately follow the visitation at noon. Burial will be held privately.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, 6 Center St., Exeter, NH 03833, or to the Pease Greeters, P.O. Box 22311, Portsmouth, NH 03802-2311.
