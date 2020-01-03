|
|
Doris Ann (Fischer) Maher of Palmyra, N.J. passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was 76.
Doris was born in Philadelphia to the late Robert and Dorothy Fischer.
She was the loving wife for 50 years to Edward B. Maher, the devoted mother of Edward Maher (Greg Miron), dear sister of Robert Fischer (Barbara), and the beloved friend of Blanche Renz (the late Frank). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom she cherished greatly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where a service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name to the St. Francis Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 563, Nokomis, FL 34274.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 3, 2020