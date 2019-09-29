|
Doris H. (Lee) Lang died peacefully Sept. 25, 2019, in Samaritan Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 82.
Doris is survived by her three children, Tracy A. Wehringer and her husband, Ron Wehringer, John G. Lang, and his wife Lisa Lang, and Lori Lalama. Doris is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Doris grew up in Naples, N.Y., where she graduated from Naples Central High School. She studied Business at Alfred University for one year, prior to finally saying yes to a wedding proposal from Russell J. Lang. Russ asked Doris several times, and upon his "last time" to ask for her hand in marriage, she did say yes. They were married January 19, and were married for over 50 years prior to his passing.
Russ and Doris owned and ran the family hardware store, Lang's Hardware, in Tottenville, Staten Island. Doris also worked as a librarian for the North Edison, N.J. library. After retirement, Doris volunteered at Touch, a non-profit organization located in Leisuretown, Southampton, N.J., and she was President of the board. In addition, Doris was very active in the United Methodist Church her entire life. She was an active member of Vincentown UMC.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 13, where fellowship will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Vincentown UMC, 97 Main St., Vincentown, NJ 08088, with a reception to follow at the church. Rev. Dave Ledford will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doris's life.
Interment will take place in Naples, N.Y. in Rose Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, online or mailed here: www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/ Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. In addition, donations may be made to Vincentown UMC, 97 Main Street Vincentown, NJ 08088 www.vincentownumc.org
