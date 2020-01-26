|
Doris I. (Fowler) Foster of Marlton, N.J. passed away in the comfort of her own home while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was 84.
Mrs. Foster was a lifelong resident of Marlton. In her leisure, she enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Atlantic City. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her kids and grandkids, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Doris is survived by her beloved spouse of 64 years, Harry H. Foster Sr.; children, Harry Jr. (Shirley), Stephen (Sherri), Kevin (Teresa), and Michael (Lisa); brothers, Mel Fowler and Earl Fowler; grandchildren, Jen, Justin, Jamie, Jeffrey, Sarah, Kevin Jr., and Stephen Jr.; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Zukowski; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Foster.
At the request of the family, services and final disposition will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020