Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Doris Jane Carr

Doris Jane Carr Obituary
Doris Jane Carr of Browns Mills, age 79 years, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at home.

She was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills and native of Juliustown and Jobstown. She was a retired Nursing Assistant for Deborah Hospital for more than 20 years.

Doris was the beloved mother of Gary Carr and wife, Anita, Gregory Carr and wife, Michelle, Darlene Grafton and husband, Charles, Dianne Gonzales and husband, Anthony, and the late Debra, and the dear sister of John, Leon, Harold, Robert and Donald Lucas, Mildred Vogelman, Margaret Phillips and Betty Lucas. She was the grandmother of six and great grandmother of five.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private at Columbus Cemetery.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Rd.

Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
