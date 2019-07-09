Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Dorsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris L. Dorsey Obituary
Doris L. (Livingston) Dorsey of Medford Lakes, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late Frederick and Charlotte Livingston, Doris had resided in Medford Lakes since 1961, moving there from Barrington, N.J. She was a former Teacher's Aide for the Lenape Kiddie Kollege in Medford, N.J. and was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Stanton Deitch in Marlton, N.J. She also was a former Captain of the shuffleboard team in Nokomis, Fla.

Doris was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Dorsey, and the beloved mother of Robert A. Dorsey and his wife, Marcia, of Mount Laurel, N.J., Nancy D. Murray and her husband, James, of Medford Lakes, N.J., Glenn S. Dorsey and his wife, Michelle, of Locust Valley, N.Y. and the late Gary S. Dorsey. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Livingston and his wife, Lollie, of Concord, Calif. and her nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Medford, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now