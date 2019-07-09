|
Doris L. (Livingston) Dorsey of Medford Lakes, N.J. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late Frederick and Charlotte Livingston, Doris had resided in Medford Lakes since 1961, moving there from Barrington, N.J. She was a former Teacher's Aide for the Lenape Kiddie Kollege in Medford, N.J. and was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Stanton Deitch in Marlton, N.J. She also was a former Captain of the shuffleboard team in Nokomis, Fla.
Doris was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Dorsey, and the beloved mother of Robert A. Dorsey and his wife, Marcia, of Mount Laurel, N.J., Nancy D. Murray and her husband, James, of Medford Lakes, N.J., Glenn S. Dorsey and his wife, Michelle, of Locust Valley, N.Y. and the late Gary S. Dorsey. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Livingston and his wife, Lollie, of Concord, Calif. and her nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Medford, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 9, 2019