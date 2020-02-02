|
|
Doris L. Kramer of Mullica Hill, N.J. died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Brandywine Living Moorestown Estates, Moorestown. She was 90.
Born and raised in Pottsville, Pa., she was formerly employed as a Product Surveyor by the Maritz Corporation, Burlington, N.J. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, roller skating and exercising.
The beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Kramer, she is survived by three nieces, Gale Shaw (Billy), Connie Rounds, and Jean Dresel, her nephew, Bud Rosenberger, great niece, Sharon Shaw, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
To leave a condolence, share a memory, post a photo, order flowers and more, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,
Willingboro
goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020