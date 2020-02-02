Home

Doris L. Kramer Obituary
Doris L. Kramer of Mullica Hill, N.J. died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Brandywine Living Moorestown Estates, Moorestown. She was 90.

Born and raised in Pottsville, Pa., she was formerly employed as a Product Surveyor by the Maritz Corporation, Burlington, N.J. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, roller skating and exercising.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Kramer, she is survived by three nieces, Gale Shaw (Billy), Connie Rounds, and Jean Dresel, her nephew, Bud Rosenberger, great niece, Sharon Shaw, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.






Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
