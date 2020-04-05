|
Doris Marilyn Boylan of Chatsworth, N.J., age 65 years, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was a native of Irvington, resident of Colorado for several years and then moved to Chatsworth in 2006. Doris was a former Senior Food Service Handler for New Lisbon Developmental Center.
She was the beloved sister of Patty Curry, Janet Mayerik and husband, Robert, Ronald Jones and wife, Jeanette, and Karen Burns and husband, Bud, aunt of three and great aunt of two.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
31 Elizabeth St.
Pemberton Borough
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020