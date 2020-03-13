Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Doris M. Lehan


1926 - 2020
Doris M. Lehan Obituary
Doris M. Lehan, of Galloway formerly of Westampton, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Little Egg Harbor. She was 93.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles in 1994 and a son, Michael.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (John) Knight, Pat Lehan, and Daniel Lehan; granddaughters, Marie (Reggie) Achilles and LeAnn Lennox; great-grandchildren, Frank Gervasio, Sophie Achilles, Aedan Achilles, Brennan DeWolfe, and Camryn DeWolfe.

Relatives and friends may attend her viewing from 11 to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt Holly. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment to follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Doris' memory to a .

Perinchief Chapels

Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
