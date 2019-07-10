|
|
Doris M. (McBride) McWilliams passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 72.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (McCall) McBride. Doris worked for over 33 years as a CNA for Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J.
In her retirement, Doris enjoyed ceramics, Eagles games at the Planet and spending time with her family and her St. Bernard, Marcus.
Doris was the beloved wife of John J. McWilliams Jr. of Southampton, N.J., the loving mother of John J. McWilliams III, and the loving grandmother of Dominic. She was the loving sister of Jane Beer, Mary Gallagher, Margie McBride, the late Harry and Francis McBride, and is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from the McBride family. Doris will be missed by the entire McWilliams family.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., where her memorial service will begin at noon. Inurnment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 10, 2019