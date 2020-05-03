|
|
Doris Mae Bulaga of Florence, formerly of Mount Holly, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Brookdale in Florence. She was 91.
Born in Brooklyn and raised in Woodhaven, N.Y., Doris was a graduate of Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (Brooklyn).
After a break from nursing to raise her children, Doris was a longtime School Nurse in the Mount Holly Township Public Schools, a job she truly loved. She was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly where she volunteered in the nursery and was a member of the Women's Circle at the church.
Doris was a member of the Mount Holly Female Benevolent Society and was a Junior Girl School Troop Leader in Mount Holly. Doris was known to all her grandchildren's friends as Nannie. She was well known as a kind, giving person and for her readiness to always take care of others.
The wife of the late Walter C. and the mother of the late Walter Robert, she is survived by a son Robert W. Bulaga (Phyllis) and daughter Leslie Seraphin (John); five granddaughters (Jaqueline, Jenniffer Whitworth (Brandon), Kate, Clancy and Maeve Brady), one great-grandchild (Muiread Whitworth).
Due to the Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Wallkill Cemetery in Phillipsburgh, N.Y.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Greater Delaware Valley Chapter of the JDRF, at www.jdrf.org/greaterdelawarevalley/ or to the Female Benevolent Association of Mount Holly, N.J.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020