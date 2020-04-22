|
Doris Ross (Malseed) Krieger, a lifelong resident of Florence, N.J., passed away peacefully into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 106 ¾.
Doris is survived by her niece, Joan (Schallenhammer) Malseed - widow to the late David Baird Malseed II, her two grandnieces, Jennifer Matthews (husband, Ryan Matthews) and Melissa Ludwick (husband, Jeffrey Ludwick), her great grandniece, Jacey Matthews, and great grandnephew, Hunter Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman H. Krieger, and her two siblings, Margaret Otter Rapp and David "Doc" Baird Malseed.
Doris was born July 10, 1913 to William and Ella (Otter) Malseed at home on the family's prosperous 135-acre cattle and grain farm, located on what is now known as Cedar Lane Extension. She attended the Bustleton Country School, where kindegarten through 8th grade occupied one building. She spent summers of her youth picking blueberries in Whitesbog.
While attending high school in Burlington City, her goal was to attend college. After passing a qualifying test, the goal was realized and she worked her way through Trenton State College by waiting tables. Doris was the first of her family to attend and graduate in 1935, with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Trenton State, now known as The College of New Jersey. Doris went on to have a 42-year career in education, teaching both Kindergarten and 1st grade at the Roebling Elementary School, loving the grade because of the true impact and influence she could have on her students. She was a very respected and beloved teacher in the community.
Throughout her life, happiness for Doris always meant being productive, caring, involved in the community and interacting with both family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the Providence Presbyterian Church of Bustleton, N.J., attending services regularly and remaining active in the women's group. She also was involved in the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens Club.
She had a fondness for leisure and activity. Upon retirement, Doris was known as a "snow-bird," preferring to avoid the colder months of New Jersey by traveling south to Naples, Fla. for the winter, and returning north in the spring to spend the summer months at her residence in Surf City on Long Beach Island. In her youth, Doris enjoyed golf, dancing and traveling. She had a large social circle with whom she enjoyed playing cards and dining out.
Doris took daily rides on her bicycle around town until the age of 90 and continued driving her car up until age 100. She remained articulate, vigorous and independent for the vast majority of her life, living alone with only the help of a couple part-time aides to assist with household chores, until age 105.
Doris will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by all who knew her.
A private funeral will be held at The Dennison Funeral Home in Florence. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Providence Presbyterian Church, 2087 Old York Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
